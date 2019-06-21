Re: “Business group backs council candidates”:

Those of us in the silent majority welcome the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce’s guidance to improve our city. While those Seattle residents who are perfectly satisfied with the current state of the city and the current makeup of the council may be turned off by the chamber’s recommendations, I am pleased for the chamber’s careful study of the candidates for Seattle City Council and its resultant recommendations.

Hopefully, we will see improvements in homeless and traffic-gridlock situations with a turnover of the City Council.

Bill Huenefeld, Seattle