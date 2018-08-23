I was gratified and relieved to read President Donald Trump’s assurance on Twitter that “censorship is a very dangerous thing” and “speaking loudly for the Trump Administration, we won’t let that happen” [“Trump: Social-media companies unfair,” Aug. 19, A4].

Bureaucracy works slowly, so I assume it’s only a matter of time before some of this administration’s own censorship actions are reversed. I look forward to seeing the excised scientific content and national-security links related to climate change restored to the White House and Environmental Protection Agency websites.

Craig Weindling, Bothell