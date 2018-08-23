I was gratified and relieved to read President Donald Trump’s assurance on Twitter that “censorship is a very dangerous thing” and “speaking loudly for the Trump Administration, we won’t let that happen” [“Trump: Social-media companies unfair,” Aug. 19, A4].
Bureaucracy works slowly, so I assume it’s only a matter of time before some of this administration’s own censorship actions are reversed. I look forward to seeing the excised scientific content and national-security links related to climate change restored to the White House and Environmental Protection Agency websites.
Craig Weindling, Bothell
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.