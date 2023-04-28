I am disappointed in King County’s mixed actions on the Cedar River [“King County wraps up Cedar River restoration project,” April 19, and “King County approves controversial asphalt plant near Cedar River,” April 14, Local News]. While it has restored the river at Riverbend, it has also permitted the Lakeside Industries asphalt plant to be built less than a mile upriver.

It is a wonderful thing that the county is celebrating the creation of salmon friendly habitat. But the county also ruled that a formal environmental impact statement was not necessary for the asphalt plant to move forward.

What kind of hypocrisy is this? If the asphalt plant is built, we will be only one spill from polluting this restored portion of the river, not to mention all the trucking pollution that will occur as they transport asphalt. Imagine hundreds of trucks added to the already choked approaches to Interstate 405 and the city of Renton.

We deserve better stewardship of our natural resources.

Robin Adams, Seattle