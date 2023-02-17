Re: “Health care in Washington?” [Feb. 12, Opinion] and “Confession exemption sought by Catholic lobby in child abuse bills” [Feb. 12, Northwest]:

How ironic to return home from Sunday Mass only to find two examples of blatant anti-Catholic bias in The Seattle Times.

Cartoonist David Horsey’s portrayal of the Catholic health care system as an elderly, wizened bishop is so far off the mark as to be utterly ludicrous. Many of this nation’s health care systems were founded (and many are still run) by Catholic religious women called to minister to the poor and sick. Today, many of the lay administrators and staff of these hospitals also freely embrace Catholic doctrine, teaching and medical ethics.

Secondly, the reported attempt by some of our legislators in Olympia to require clergy to violate the seal of the confessional as a way of dealing with child abuse is both unconstitutional and unnecessary. Could there be a greater intrusion of the state in the religious life of its citizens than this? Since there are so many other effective ways of responding to child abuse, the legislators would be well-advised to steer clear of intervening in the faith life of their constituents.

I encourage and support legislators, lobbyists and citizens to discuss and resolve contentious or controversial issues without resorting to religious discrimination.

Claire McCaffery Griffin, Tacoma