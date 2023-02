Re: “Catholic officials seek loophole in WA bills on child abuse reporting” [Feb. 11, Local News]:

Let the religious hypocrisy continue. The Catholic Church in Washington state cries for the privilege of letting its own rapists and child molesters go free in the name of separation of church and state, while it uses its tax-free status to amass hospitals in our state that enforce its clearly minority opinions with regard to abortion and death with dignity.

Martin Stieglitz, Issaquah