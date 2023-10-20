Re: “Seattle has a seat at the table as the Catholic Church mulls historic questions” [Oct. 11, A1]:

I would like to clarify the purpose and potential of the “Synod on Synodality.” Contrary to the narrative suggested in the article, that the synod is fueling culture wars within the church, it is a hopeful remedy to the divides that plague us.

At the heart of this historic gathering lies the church’s commitment to healing ideological differences and building a revitalized and inclusive church that better serves all people, everywhere. Pope Francis’ vision for the meeting is a balanced and open-minded dialogue without a political agenda. The inclusion of lay men and women alongside bishops, including Seattle Archbishop Paul Etienne, as voting members of the assembly demonstrates the church’s resolve to welcome all perspectives in discernment over crucial topics, including expanding the role of women.

The synod feels especially relevant as I reflect on the profound divisions that have defined recent weeks as the world has borne witness to an escalating Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Now, more than ever, Catholics are compelled to come together, listen, and move forward as a unified church.

Vince Herberholt, Seattle