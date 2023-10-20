Kudos to Seattle Times reporter Nina Shapiro for her accurate and balanced article on Seattle Archbishop Paul Etienne’s participation in the synod.

As the article points out, the Seattle Archdiocese is fortunate that Etienne is somewhat moderate and not a “culture warrior” like many fellow bishops, including the very conservative Archbishop of Portland and Bishop of Spokane.

Progressive Catholics have their fingers crossed about the synod’s ability to advance progress on the many reforms needed to revitalize the Catholic Church, including the ordination of women to the diaconate and ultimately the priesthood. Jennifer Kelly, featured in the article, is a powerful example of the huge loss of talent that exclusion has cost, especially as male vocations have steadily declined.

The empty pews and empty pulpits that have triggered the major consolidation of parishes now underway in the Seattle Archdiocese are a clear alarm that the Catholic Church, along with other mainline denominations, is in steep decline. The synod results will either bring fresh hope for renewal and new life or accelerate the exodus of many Catholics.

Patrick Callahan, Seattle