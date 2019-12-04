We may all breathe a sigh of relief now that the University of Washington and Washington State University are to supply an internet-misinformed public with a Ministry of Truth. There’s some hope for this privately seeded partnership, as the article also states it’s a “cross-state approach to a problem that affects people in conservative and liberal areas alike.”

However, would attention to the alleged “deep state” and to mainstream media and liberal academic bias (and not only to “deepfakes”) — e.g., for cultural issues transcending the secularist and politicized bubble — bring greater relief and greater respect for all of the First Amendment as asserted in the (online) strategy statement of the funding John S. and James L. Knight Foundation? Do the needs of a robust democracy run wider and deeper than simply, in the words of Bruce Pinkleton, dean of the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication at WSU, “to take what we are doing out of the ivory tower”?

Peter D. Beaulieu, Shoreline