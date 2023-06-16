I sat at my mother’s bedside with my sister and father as the doctor confirmed her breast cancer. We knew the road ahead would be challenging. As caregivers, we faced the physical and emotional toll of taking care of our sick mother, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Although we were prepared for the physical and emotional toll of it all, the mental toll took its silent hit on us.

The mental health of caregivers is often overlooked, with depression rates twice as high as the general population. This neglect reflects a broader disregard for mental health in the United States. Caregivers, who selflessly prioritize their loved ones’ well-being, deserve recognition and support. Many caregivers provide unpaid care for long hours, resulting in negative health outcomes and increased risk of burnout. Financial incentives should be provided to all unpaid caregivers, and health interventions such as respite care and psychotherapy should be required for these essential health care workers. These measures can offer relief and coping strategies.

Americans must understand and value the toll on caregivers and create a supportive environment for their crucial work. Although my mother survived cancer, the depression I experienced as a caregiver will leave lasting scars.

Syed Raza, Mukilteo