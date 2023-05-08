Re: “State to tackle hurdles faced by caregivers to get certified” [May 6, Northwest],

It’s good to see the state trying to increase the number of caregivers. I can vouch for how hard it is to find a home care aide. In 2005, I did something to my hip while I was working. I had a full hip replacement, was in the hospital for a few days and then sent home — which I was completely unprepared for. I had no equipment to accommodate my limited mobility. I don’t have family nearby, and most of my friends were working. I had to find someone to hire and pay them out of my pocket to help with laundry, meals, walking my dog and getting to doctor’s appointments.

If we are lucky to live long enough, we’ll likely need help with basic activities at some point in our lives due to an injury, illness or just normal challenges that happen with aging.

Unless you are very wealthy, or have gone into poverty to qualify for Medicaid, it’s extremely challenging to afford help.

I was so happy to hear about WA Cares, a new program to provide those of us in the middle with flexible funds to help cover the cost of medical equipment, home modifications and home care aides.

Susan Staples, Seattle