Re: “Climate proposals need better cost analysis”:

I agree wholeheartedly with the Editorial. However, I have a couple of points to add.

I believe that carbon reduction must occur at a national level, as the cost to Washington state’s economy cannot withstand a local solution. In that light, if the state does enact some form of carbon tax or reduction program, it must be reversible, so that when a federal program is finally enacted, our local program(s) can be withdrawn or modified to reflect the federal laws.

Additionally, Olympia must endeavor to not create another horrible Sound Transit-style agency with bonding authority over funds or taxes collected by any carbon reduction or cap-and-trade program.

Alan Brockmeier, Mercer Island