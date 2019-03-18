Re: “Climate proposals need better cost analysis”:
I agree wholeheartedly with the Editorial. However, I have a couple of points to add.
I believe that carbon reduction must occur at a national level, as the cost to Washington state’s economy cannot withstand a local solution. In that light, if the state does enact some form of carbon tax or reduction program, it must be reversible, so that when a federal program is finally enacted, our local program(s) can be withdrawn or modified to reflect the federal laws.
Additionally, Olympia must endeavor to not create another horrible Sound Transit-style agency with bonding authority over funds or taxes collected by any carbon reduction or cap-and-trade program.
Alan Brockmeier, Mercer Island
