Regarding Danny Westneat’s proposal to ban cars in South Lake Union: In SLU we need more roads open to cars, not less. Streets there are chronically congested by construction equipment, and by drivers not obeying traffic signs and rules. Examples of the latter include not turning right from a right-only lane, holding up traffic to turn left at intersections clearly marked no left turn, delivery vehicles stopping in bus lanes, and cars deliberately flouting bus-only lanes and red lights.

I propose enforcement of existing rules, and heavy fines for blocking traffic lanes with construction equipment. This would move a lot more people than banning cars in SLU.

The fines would finance traffic-control personnel. To protect pedestrians, I propose a trial of walk-all-ways light cycles during which all vehicles must stop for people in all crosswalks at key intersections such as Westlake Avenue and Denny Way. There would be an opposite cycle for all pedestrians to stop, and vehicles to proceed in the indicated direction.

Banning cars in SLU would create a whole new set of problems. Respect for the current rules, and each other, would alleviate a great deal of congestion.

Debby Miller, Seattle