Re: “The tortured life and death of Tokitae” [Sept. 1, Opinion]:

I was looking forward to Tokitae being returned to the Pacific Northwest, but sadly, she didn’t make it. Reading Bob Kustra’s column about how badly she was treated made me cry.

SeaWorld stopped its orca breeding program in 2016, but it still holds 18 orcas in its parks. I hope SeaWorld treats them with more compassion and respect than the Miami Seaquarium did for Tokitae. These intelligent, magnificent creatures were not meant to live in tanks and perform tricks.

Wendy Hairfield, Lynnwood