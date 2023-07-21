Re: “Olympia’s Capitol Lake restoration: Pricey ‘boondoggle’ or environmental win?” [July 15, Local News]:

The recent article on the future of the Deschutes Estuary in Olympia missed a vital point. The lake’s construction in the 1950s did not realize “a vision laid out by designers of the state Capitol Campus …” In fact, the idea of the lake originated decades before the designs of the current campus. The only reason the campus designers even addressed the southern tip of Puget Sound was because city fathers in Olympia asked them to do so.

The first serious push for damming the estuary came only a few years after the 1911 design and was sold as a way to connect West Olympia with downtown. That effort had nothing to do with the Capitol Campus, which only became part of the lake’s sale’s pitch after the first effort to build the lake was rejected.

We should not prop up a mythical connection between the lake and the Capitol Campus. This myth has been used by defenders of the lake to draw a connection between the blocked estuary and our community and state’s “legacy.”

Emmett O’Connell, Olympia