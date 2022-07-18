As The Seattle Times gears up to give free publicity to the for-profit Capitol Hill Block Party in its entertainment section, it ignores other voices.

The so-called “party” has outgrown its location.

Capitol Hill is a dense, residential neighborhood, but the amplified noise from the “party” reverberates in a wide radius into other neighborhoods and continues into the late night. It should be moved to a less obtrusive location: Maybe Sodo, maybe Seattle Center.

The so-called “party” forces other business, such as Elliott Bay Book Company, to change their hours.

With its greater density, the city of Seattle needs to conduct a formal environmental impact statement to assess the impact of this blight on surrounding neighborhoods beyond the Seattle Department of Neighborhoods’ pre-COVID 19 “Capitol Hill Special Events Survey & Assessment Report,” released in December 2019.

If the city wants greater residential density — a good goal — it needs to regulate disruptive, negative activities.

Don Glickstein, Seattle