In January 2023, the Washington State Supreme Court will have the opportunity to correct an error that has plagued Washington’s education system for decades.

Washington has a notoriously upside-down tax code, in which the people with the least pay the most in taxes as a share of income.

At the insistence of Washington taxpayers and educational groups, in 2021 the Legislature passed Engrossed Substitute Senate Bill (ESSB) 5096. It is designed to help children in Washington, particularly those in the less wealthy counties of Eastern Washington. Now, a number of mega-millionaires are attempting to give themselves a tax cut by eliminating this law and the more than $500 million per year in education funding raised from this 7% capital gains tax on extraordinary profits from stock sales over $250,000.

This law affects less than 8,200 households in the state; that’s one-fifth of 1% of Washington taxpayers. The remaining 99.8% of us — and especially our kids — will benefit from this law.

ESSB 5096 benefits not just my children and your children, but all of the children of all of our neighbors. The Washington State Supreme Court must not overturn this law.

Richard Frith, Seattle