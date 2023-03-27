Re: “WA Supreme Court upholds capital gains tax” [March 24, Local News]:

Congratulations to the people of the state on the new capital gains tax. At last we can dispel the myth that Washingtonians will never accept a more progressive tax system.

Critics of the court’s decision will continue to insist that some imagined majority is opposed to taxes of this kind, but the plain fact is that this tax was designed, proposed, adopted, approved and validated by officials elected by the voters, and an elected majority — not an imagined one — is the only majority that counts in a democracy.

William Andersen, Seattle