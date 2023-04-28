Re: “WA’s capital gains tax will have unintended consequences” [April 11, Opinion]:

Does Victor Menaldo expect us to believe that the owner of our neighborhood restaurant has precisely $1 million of “stocks or bitcoin” and nary 7% more? I find it very hard to believe that the beloved owners of my cherished local establishments are squatting on millions (or even precisely one single million) of dollars and fretting about whether cashing that specific amount out to improve their business is going to put them into the state tax poor house.

This tax is about high net worth individuals, not businesses, and suggesting that our neighbors and friends who are struggling to operate small businesses are going to end up scaling back their business plans because their bitcoin billions are being taxed is incredibly out of touch.

Kolbe Kegel, Seattle