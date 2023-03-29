Now that a Washington state capital gains tax has been blessed by our Supreme Court, who believes the 7% tax rate won’t be raised and/or the $250,000 exemption won’t be lowered?

The “7,000” people projected to be affected by this tax will soon be joined by members of the middle class who had the foresight to plan for their future (outside of retirement accounts) with investments in local startups (think Amazon, Microsoft, Costco, Starbucks, etc.) now valued well beyond their initial cost.

Keith Anderson, Seattle