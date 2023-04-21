The capital gains tax, which will provide $500 million annually in much-needed funding for schools and early learning in Washington state, is a smart policy. It’s disappointing that Professor Victor Menaldo’s recent Op-Ed on the topic included many misleading claims [“WA’s capital gains tax will have unintended consequences,” April 11, Opinion].

Menaldo asserts small businesses like restaurants will be heavily impacted by the state capital gains tax. The truth is that it’s mostly financial firms like hedge funds that routinely channel capital gains profits to wealthy investors. While such elite investment clubs are often structured as partnerships or LLCs, they are not “small businesses” in any meaningful sense of the term.

In fact, economists at the National Bureau of Economic Research find restaurants and other nonfinancial businesses rarely, if ever, receive capital gains as part of ordinary operations. These businesses and their workers will greatly benefit from the stronger investments in child care enabled by the tax, however.

Ultimately, Washington’s new equitable capital gains tax applies only to extraordinary profits ultrawealthy individuals reap from selling financial assets, mostly corporate stocks and bonds.

Menaldo’s claims about venture capital are also unfounded: California and New York are the top two states for venture capital investment, despite having relatively high capital gains taxes.

Andy Nicholas, Renton, Washington State Budget and Policy Center