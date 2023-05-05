In 2021 the Washington state Legislature passed the capital gains tax: a 7% tax on the sale of stocks and bonds worth more than $250,000. The revenue will fund childcare and early learning programs. This tax was challenged by some of our wealthiest citizens. Fortunately, the state Supreme Court upheld the capital gains tax.

The wealthiest people pay a smaller percent of their income in taxes compared to nearly all other Americans. It is unconscionable that some of these individuals would challenge the capital gains tax which benefits low-income families and children. As a retired family physician, I would gladly pay an additional tax to support the programs that the state needs for all Washingtonians to thrive.

For some of the wealthiest individuals and corporations to be able to influence elections with massive financial contributions and to lobby members of Congress is undemocratic and un-American. Their representation without taxation is just as tyrannical as taxation without representation.

It is time for a revolution in our tax policy.

Colin Romero, Seattle