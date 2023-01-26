Re: “An excise tax on income is detrimental to Washington’s future” [Jan. 20, Opinion]:

According to the Institute On Taxation and Economic Policy (6th Edition, 2018), the state of Washington has the No. 1 ranking for having the most regressive tax system of all 50 states.

The primary reason for our accomplishment is that we do not have a state income tax and, even though lawmakers passed a capital gains tax in 2021, it is facing a legal challenge. We also do not allow our large cities to have a city income tax, which most major cities have instituted.

The capital gains tax could begin to solve our extreme wealth and income inequality problem.

James J. Farrell, Bellevue