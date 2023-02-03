Re: “WA Supreme Court hears arguments on capital gains tax” [Jan. 26, Local News]:

As a granddad in Seattle, I am hopeful for the increased options for day care and preschool that are coming if the state Supreme Court will uphold the capital gains tax on the super rich. It will make a huge difference for my grandaughter’s hard working parents.

When we insist that everyone, including the rich, pay their fair share in taxes we can assure that every community in Washington state can thrive. Our current tax code overburdens those least able to pay, particularly Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) communities.

This capital gains tax will be a meaningful step toward fairness in Washington state taxation.

Walter McGerry, Seattle