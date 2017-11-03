I can confirm the telling point that former Washington Gov. Dan Evans made in his Op-Ed that the cost of building schools and other public projects will increase due to the lack of a state capital budget. The continuing inflation in the cost of construction materials that the construction industry in our state is experiencing continues to outpace general inflation due to global demand for steel and concrete. These include many, if not most, of the types of materials that are used to construct the projects made possible by having a capital budget in place.

The impact of the delay in passing a capital budget has another significant negative consequence. Dozens of state agency employees responsible for getting these projects into construction have been laid off because there is no capital budget. These are the professionals who manage construction contracts and otherwise make it possible for their construction industry counterparts to bring projects to cost-effective and timely fruition.

Continued delay in passing a capital budget compounds delay in getting shovels in the ground and building the schools and other facilities our state and its citizens so badly need.

Jake Jacobson, Mercer Island, president of the Associated General Contractors of Washington