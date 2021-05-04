Re: “Canlis hires Aisha Ibrahim as its first female executive chef” [May 3, Food & Drink]:

Tan Vinh’s article took this old lady back to a precious 70-year-old memory of Canlis. Aware a dinner would cost us a month of our first-year teacher salaries, we told the greeter we were there for just a drink, whereupon we were ushered upstairs to the private apartment. A small bar and a large Hawaiian-shirted bartender were waiting. He was ours for the evening. Mrs. Canlis, who was working in an office, greeted us warmly then returned to her desk.

What an extraordinary evening!

To Brian and Mark Canlis: No wonder Canlis is still with us.

Inie L. Jenkins, Port Angeles