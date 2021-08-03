Seattle City Council members have not addressed the main issues from which Seattle suffers. The list is long and obvious. Not a single member of the council deserves to hold office any longer. The mayor is ineffective and needs someone to step into the office with a strong position to bolster the office with the intent to service the citizens and businesses.

I feel even the most moderate choice is not equipped to stand strong enough to make the changes needed to help Seattle. It is unfortunate that there are now candidates running who will actually make a difference in the demise of Seattle.

Rich Eirick, Seattle