For a long time now, America has claimed that the detention of Japanese-Americans during WWII was a mistake and a crime. Reparations were authorized and statements were made that we learned from that mistake. But given the stories coming from the U.S.-Canadian border, it appears that was a vain promise.

There is no difference between discrimination against Americans of Iranian descent and discrimination against Americans of Japanese descent. The claim that this did not happen at the border appears to be an attempt to deny facts and pretend our border officials are better people than they actually are.

This outrage does not touch only Iranian-Americans. I confess to fears that having written this letter I will be singled out in the future if I visit Canada. This is how dissent is silenced and fear governs behavior. We have seen this in too many instances in the history of countries, including our own.

My family has been in America since the 1630s. But if they come for the Iranian-Americans, there is nothing to stop them from coming for me.

Blaine R. Hammond, Seattle