My husband passed away in April, in his 27th year of Parkinson’s. He donated his brain for research. I thought we’d have a cure by now.

A doctor went over the results with me recently. I mentioned the U.S. Senate race between Patty Murray and Tiffany Smiley, and how their campaigns combined spent (wasted) more than $30 million. He said that was more money than three organizations get for research. Imagine how that money could have helped the “human race,” cancer, Alzheimer’s, ALS, multiple sclerosis and the list goes on.

Why waste money on lies and negativity? I had to mute TV ads, and mailbox flyers went in the trash. Politicians need to answer two questions: What are you going to do to make our lives better and how will you do it? And they need to work together.

The pandemic took a mental toll. Politics takes a worse toll.

Vicky Giannelli, Camano Island