Re: “Could city’s soda tax be too low?”:
I am a diabetic. I ate too much sugar. I drank too much sugar. My problem was, and is, sugar.
Seattle’s sugar tax is an attempt to get people to consume less sugar.
The real solution is education. My number one source of sugar in my past was fruit juice, not soda. I thought I was being healthy. There is a lot of added sugar to most juice and a lot of other processed foods.
Most Read Opinion Stories
- Give veterans benefits they've earned | Editorial
- Headlines we would like to see in 2019 | Editorial
- The self-destruction of U.S. farmers | Froma Harrop / Syndicated columnist
- Lawmakers must help curb teen vaping | Editorial
- Transportation technology can deliver us from viaduct-closure gridlock
Every time a well-meaning reporter writes “soda tax,” they are part of the problem. Soda is just one source, out of many, that provides unnecessary sugar.
Bruce A. Stanton, Washougal
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.