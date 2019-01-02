Re: “Could city’s soda tax be too low?”:

I am a diabetic. I ate too much sugar. I drank too much sugar. My problem was, and is, sugar.

Seattle’s sugar tax is an attempt to get people to consume less sugar.

The real solution is education. My number one source of sugar in my past was fruit juice, not soda. I thought I was being healthy. There is a lot of added sugar to most juice and a lot of other processed foods.

Every time a well-meaning reporter writes “soda tax,” they are part of the problem. Soda is just one source, out of many, that provides unnecessary sugar.

Bruce A. Stanton, Washougal