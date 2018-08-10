Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke is failing in his duty to protect the American public when he speaks out about preventing wildfires.
He ignores the chief reason we’re having more dangerous fires: climate change and the hotter, drier conditions being caused by excessive use of fossil fuels. Ninety-seven percent of peer-reviewed climate scientists agree that human activities are causing our climate to become noticeably warmer. Scientists within the Department of the Interior have found that hotter, drier conditions caused by climate change are the chief reason our fire seasons are now longer and more dangerous.
President Donald Trump, Zinke and the rest of the administration need to stop serving the fossil-fuel industry and start serving the American public.
John McNevin, Seattle
