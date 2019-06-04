Re: “Inslee wrong to pull support for LNG plant”:

I suggest that good leaders keep current with valid scientific information that affects life and business.

Good leaders are informed by the National Climate Assessment of 2018 and the United Nations climate report of 2018, which concluded that human activity is causing climate change and that we have 12 years to cut our gas, petroleum and coal emissions to have a livable planet.

We have a choice now to double down with planet-killing “natural gas” or to invest in renewable energy, battery storage and retrofitting buildings. Both will bring jobs.

History is replete with examples of societies that failed due to clinging to outdated practices. Our scientists are telling us that not just our society but human life on our planet cannot exist with ever increasing amounts of greenhouse gases released into the atmosphere.

Business as usual will kill the planet.

Caryl Utigard, Burien