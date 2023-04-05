Re: “Has Seattle found the ‘missing link’ to complete the Burke-Gilman Trail?” [March 11, Local News]:

Seattle Councilmember Dan Strauss recently had his concept thrown into the mix, despite it being the most expensive option brought up, so far. In the discussions on how to proceed with the missing link, I have never heard of a possible cut-and-cover solution.

For a quarter mile or so along the direct “missing link” route, building a cut and cover tunnel for bicycles could be a sensible solution. I’ve biked through the tunnel that follows along Highway 522 and it worked there.

It would be hard for the businesses along the route to complain if the offending bikes can’t be seen. Certainly, it’s not as cheap as paving a path on the surface, but it would satisfy the riders and bury the complaints of the commercial interests.

Mark Clemons, Seattle