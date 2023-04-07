Re: “Has Seattle found the ‘missing link’ to complete the Burke-Gilman Trail?” [March 11, Local News]:

When I moved to Seattle in 1991 as a young man, there was a buzz about completing the Burke-Gilman Trail through old Ballard to reach Golden Gardens Park. Opposing it were a handful of industrial businesses along Shilshole Avenue not unreasonably concerned about accidents between trucks and bicycles.

Over the past 32 years, I have been a daily bicycle commuter and frequently rode the Burke-Gilman Trail.

To visit my mother, who lived near Ray’s Boathouse, I often pedaled through the busy streets of downtown Ballard, wishing the trail served this critical segment, especially on dark, rainy nights. I also raised two sons born shortly after I arrived and now about to have children of their own.

During those three decades, Seattle has built or renovated its waterfront and related tunnel, the Link light-rail system, four sports stadia, all the libraries, most of the fire stations, the high schools, numerous museums, all the major theater/opera/ballet venues, several hospitals, the convention center, so on and so forth.

Yet somehow not a 1.4 mile paved bicycle trail.

Would you be so kind as to finish the missing link before I become a grandfather? Or at least before I die?

George Ostrow, Seattle