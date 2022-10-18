When did we allow bullies to become heroes?

You know who they are. You have seen them on TV news, in sports and society in general. They have decided that the more “in your face” they get, the more respect they will receive. I can’t figure out where we all went wrong. Why do we allow it? Why do we think it is funny or something to be admired?

Bullies used to be feared, not admired. Bullies used to be hated, not respected. There is a difference between “in your face” and discussion.

Walter Kostecka, Federal Way