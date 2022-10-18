By
The Seattle Times

When did we allow bullies to become heroes?

You know who they are. You have seen them on TV news, in sports and society in general. They have decided that the more “in your face” they get, the more respect they will receive. I can’t figure out where we all went wrong. Why do we allow it? Why do we think it is funny or something to be admired?

Bullies used to be feared, not admired. Bullies used to be hated, not respected. There is a difference between “in your face” and discussion.

When did we allow bullies to become heroes?

Walter Kostecka, Federal Way

Letters editor If you would like to share your thoughts about this letter or on other issues, submit a Letter to the Editor of no more than 200 words to be considered for publication in our Opinion section. Send to: letters@seattletimes.com

Most Read Opinion Stories