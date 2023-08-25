Re: “WA Democrats ask Buttigieg for $200M to plan Canada-Seattle-Portland bullet train” [Aug. 15 Local News]:

Reporter Mike Lindblom did Washingtonians a favor by covering the latest step taken by Democrats in support of ultra-high speed rail between Vancouver, B.C., Seattle and Portland. Washington Democrats’ dogged pursuit of this bullet train boggles the mind, wherever one is on the political spectrum. It is a vision for 2050, not a solution to the climate crisis already happening.

What are the Democrats’ solutions for 2030-2040? And why have the governor and the Washington State Department of Transportation stifled discussion of an alternative plan called the Amtrak Cascades Long Range Plan? It would get us trains running 110 mph, with trips between Seattle and Portland in 2 ½ hours for much less money and far sooner than ultra. Jobs upgrading the infrastructure and running the trains would materialize in the next few years.

Signers of the letter to federal Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg (including U.S. Reps. Suzan DelBene, Rick Larsen, Pramila Jayapal and Derek Kilmer) are either ignorant of this alternative plan or they care more about catering to big-money interests in their own party than they do about transportation solutions in the public interest.

Mary Paterson, Seattle