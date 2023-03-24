Multiple articles have covered Seattle’s push for carbon neutrality, but none has enumerated the misplaced pathway to reaching “zero.” The Office of Sustainability and Environment is working on Building Emissions Performance Standards that will mandate expensive (billions of dollars), impractical retrofits of existing properties larger than 20,000 square feet and that will directly contribute to a lack of housing affordability. Who decided that saving the environment should come at the cost of our city’s most affordable form of homeownership (condominiums), increasing rent and exacerbating our homelessness crisis?

According to data from multiple sources, including the U.S. Energy Information Administration and Environmental Protection Agency, multifamily residential properties (apartments, condominium and co-ops) are more energy efficient than their single-family peers. In addition to energy efficiency, multifamily residential properties located in densely populated urban areas like downtown Seattle reduce transportation energy use due to carbon-friendly and carbon-neutral travel options such as public transportation and walking. Your walk score matters.

Seattle has been dealt multiple doses of reality over the past few years: Our police force has been decimated, downtown is struggling, storefronts are empty and homelessness rages on. What will it take to stop impractical, irresponsible policymaking?

Steve Horvath, Seattle