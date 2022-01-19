Chuck Fowke complains that high home building prices are in part the result of the Biden administration’s “failure to act decisively,” dump the tariffs and open U.S. public forests to more logging [“Tariffs on Canadian lumber are driving up home prices,” Jan. 13, Opinion].

What have his home building brethren done to utilize alternative construction materials, lessening our reliance on an ever decreasing resource? Clear-cutting the Tongass National Forest or logging off western Canada is not the answer.

More immediately, the environmental damage of that course is enormous and nonredeemable.

Steve Jenning, Bainbridge Island