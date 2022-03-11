I applaud the emergence of the proposed bipartisan Building Civic Bridges Act, an attempt to find ways to speak, think and act across huge differences in viewpoint and values [“Support the Building Civic Bridges Act, March 4, Opinion]. These hyperpartisan times, compounded by the challenges of the pandemic, make such a move of the essence.

As an educator who has spent his career trying to build bridges between ideas, people and possibilities, I have come to deeply appreciate the power and the limits of this metaphor. In particular, bridges do not remove, alter or compromise the opposing positions. Those remain intact, even after the bridge is built. But what becomes possible is the capacity to move between the opposing positions — in both directions. We desperately need to go there and to understand that as speakers, thinkers and doers, we are not restricted to one side or the other of the divide.

There is no need to fear the bridge. Opposing parties can still preserve their “home territory” as much or as little as they wish, but new possibilities open up. Let’s go for it. Let’s make government work.

Michael S. Knapp, Woodway