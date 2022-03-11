Like many Washington residents, I depend on prescription drugs that are far too expensive — and I’m asking our lawmakers to protect patients from high drug prices. I live with several health conditions, including an autoimmune disease. To manage this condition, I take the medication Humira, which now has a monthly price of $6,409 after January’s price hike. As a senior living on a fixed income, I’ve had to choose between filling my Humira prescription or buying groceries. That’s a decision no one should have to make.

Thankfully, the U.S. Senate has a real chance to pass reforms that will lower drug prices for patients like me. The drug pricing provisions from the Build Back Better Act would be historic for patients — they would, for the first time, allow Medicare to negotiate lower prices for some of the most expensive prescription drugs and institute a cap on out-of-pocket costs for Medicare beneficiaries.

I’m thankful that U.S. Sen. Patty Murray supports these drug pricing reforms. Ahead of her reelection this November, Washington seniors are calling on Sen. Murray to keep fighting to get the job done by passing a reconciliation package that includes these reforms. Patients like me are counting on it.

Katherine Pepper, Covington