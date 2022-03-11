Re: “Manchin fans faint hopes for stalled social, climate bill” [March 2, Business]:

Russia is fueling its invasion of Ukraine with its hold on the fossil-fuel economy, and weaponizing its oil and gas supply. On top of addressing the climate crisis, aren’t energy security and the defeat of petrostate dictators great reasons to decarbonize?

I think so, and I’m calling on Senate Democrats to help our country achieve those goals as soon as possible. President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address featured the pillars of his legislative agenda Build Back Better (in not so many words). Crucially, this includes climate investments and clean energy tax credits that are essential to tackling carbon pollution and lowering energy costs for American families.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin has signaled his willingness to support a bill with climate spending. This is more than faint hope: This is a make-or-break moment. Every ton of fossil fuels kept in the earth is a blow against corporate polluters and petro-dictators. Every fraction of a degree of global warming avoided is a win for humanity, for the planet. Democrats should work together to pass a deal immediately.

Daniela J. Schulman, Seattle