As mad as some might be at Sen. Joe Manchin, he won. Now is the time to break up the Build Back Better bill into parts that will pass. I understand Sen. Bernie Sanders’ position, but we are a democratic republic, and smart people figure out what can pass and live to fight another day on the other parts that can’t pass right now. Let the voters of West Virginia vote Manchin out if office if they want.

As they say, pick and choose your fights, or is Sanders willing to throw the baby out with the bath water?

Walter Kostecka, Federal Way