President Joe Biden is mistaken when he asserted in his statement on the mass shooting in Buffalo, New York, that, “A racially motivated hate crime is abhorrent to the very fabric of this nation.” In fact, it’s quite the opposite.

The sad truth is that racially motivated hate crime is the predominant thread in the very fabric of this nation. The vilification and dehumanization of an enslaved population, once used to justify the exploitation of their labor for economic gains, has evolved into a tool and strategy to sow divisiveness, fear and finally hatred between people, which is being used against us for the benefit of those in power.

This is the genesis of the white-supremacist ideology — fear and then hatred of others. To make matters worse, today we live in an insanely gun-crazed society. Too many voices are weaving these threads together with deadly consequences.

I hope that President Biden and others with influence will take more forceful steps in this unraveling.

Don Neifert, Woodinville