For those of us who lived through the Great Recession, working with the poor, Rodney Tom’s “painful” budget cuts are not an example of decisive leadership for Gov. Jay Inslee to follow [“Gov. Inslee’s group to help escape the recession is not the A team it should be,” May 19, Opinion].

They were heartless and hurt the people who needed help the most, cutting the safety net out for the poor, people with disabilities and families with children. They required no sacrifice of people with the capacity to give, and we’re still feeling the effects of these bad choices.

Former state legislator Tom’s own failure of leadership is not something to replicate now.

Scott Crain, Seattle