Re: “Close the ‘streaming loophole’ and protect local broadcast news in WA” [Oct. 4, Opinion]:

The Op-Ed tries to alarm us into giving broadcasters more money while failing to provide a reasonable perspective of the issue.

Broadcasters started receiving retransmission fees in the 1990s by lobbying Congress to force cable/satellite (and now streaming) operators to pay when including content available freely over the air. How anyone thought this made sense is beyond my comprehension.

According to the Pew Research Center, annual retransmission fees have increased dramatically from $1.8 billion in 2011, to $8 billion in 2016, to an eye-watering $14 billion in 2021.

The Op-Ed argues that streaming services don’t pay. If so, why was ABC dropped during a dispute with YouTubeTV in 2021? Broadcasters now want to double dip, saying it’s for local news. Aren’t they already more than well compensated with ever ballooning retransmission fees?

Perhaps even worse, many broadcasters now encrypt their latest ATSC 3.0 over-the-air transmissions. Decryption requires an internet connection! Imagine all the ways this can fail the Emergency Broadcast System. Why the need for encryption of over-the-air broadcasts? It’s easy to believe it’s to push users to “convenient” cable/streaming services, which will keep the retransmission fee gravy train running at full speed.

Dale Quigg, Bothell