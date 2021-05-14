Re: “Millions of Americans may get $50 off their internet bill — see if you qualify” [May 11, Business]:

This is what drives conservatives crazy. No one disputes the need for access to universal high speed broadband. Support for families or individuals who cannot get or afford it is laudable and worthwhile. But how can anyone rationalize that a family making $198,000 needs any “support” of this nature?

Alan Brockmeier, Mercer Island