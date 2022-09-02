Re: “Villages lose lucrative Bristol Bay fishing permits to Alaska cities, WA” [Aug. 28, Local News] and “Finish the job of protecting salmon-rich Bristol Bay” [May 31, Opinion]:

I would like to commend Seattle Times reporter Hal Bernton for his excellent story on the Bristol Bay commercial fishery and the editorial board for urging protection of the bay.

While EPA action is needed, it does not go far enough to provide lasting protection. It can be reversed under a new administration or compromised by judicial overreach. The editorial did not mention the complementary effort of the Bristol Bay Heritage Land Trust and partners to raise $20 million to secure conservation easements from the local Native corporation for the village of Pedro Bay on Lake Iliamna. Conservation easements are property rights and do not require government action, and they will block the only feasible access route to the mine. The easements will also protect forever 44,000 acres of critical salmon spawning habitat.

EPA action is powerful and essential, but property rights endure. When both are aligned, lasting conservation can be achieved. Recently, the commercial fishermen of Bristol Bay contributed $1 million to secure these easements and the future of the fishery through their trade association Bristol Bay Regional Seafood Development Association. Anyone else likewise inclined to contribute to this effort please visit conservationfund.org

Tim Troll, executive director, Bristol Bay Heritage Land Trust