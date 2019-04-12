Thanks to Brier Dudley for his cogent argument for the re-establishment of the ride- free zone in downtown Seattle in lieu of the Center City Connector Streetcar. Anybody who has ridden a bus or driven downtown lately should understand the benefit of rapid boarding and the insanity of taking two lanes away from First Avenue for a slower means of transportation.

The column’s clear presentation spelled out how years of disruptive construction on the Connector will result in less capacity, higher cost and increased travel time — unless anyone genuinely wants to get from the Museum of History & Industry to the Wing Luke Museum in one ride.

Bring back the ride-free zone.

Janis Traven, Seattle