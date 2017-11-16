Are GOP members of Congress truly going to try and confirm a 36-year-old with no trial experience who has received a “not qualified” rating from the American Bar Association to a lifetime federal-judge seat?
They need to think of all they have learned (if anything) since they were 36 years old.
This should be a no-brainer “no” vote for confirmation.
Harriet Benjamin, Seattle
