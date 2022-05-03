With regard to the case now before the Supreme Court concerning the Bremerton coach, I wonder how this all would have unfolded had the coach been a Muslim who took a prayer rug to pray at the 50 yard line after a game he coached.

Would he have received the community support Kennedy is receiving? Of course not.

Kennedy can pray all he wants, but not in the middle of the football field at the end of a game. As a coach, he has incredible power and influence over his players, and whether he intends it or not, he is implicitly pressuring the players he clearly cares about to believe and to pray the way he does. That is evangelization and does not belong on the field of a public school.

I sincerely hope the Supreme Court upholds the lower court’s decision.

Carole Antoncich, Seattle